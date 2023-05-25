News you can trust since 1877
Bransbury Park designs for new Portsmouth leisure centre are widely supported

Most people who took part in a public consultation on the design of the new Bransbury Park leisure centre supported Portsmouth City Council designs, the newly-published results show.
By Josh Wright
Published 25th May 2023, 22:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 23:09 BST

More than 800 people took part with more than 80 per cent saying they ‘liked’ the initial site plan while 73 per cent approved of an artist’s impression image published by the council.

Neither the proposal with an on-site GP surgery nor one without received more support than the other. The council has been working with the NHS on whether to include new medical provision as part of the development. Designs are now being updated based on feedback from the consultation and a planning application is expected to be submitted in the autumn.

Artist's impression of the new leisure centreArtist's impression of the new leisure centre
The consultation – the sixth on the new leisure centre – was held earlier this year in a bid to gather opinions on the final layout of the scheme. The responses showed public support for free-to-use sport courts and for keeping the gardens as well as an extension to the car park and to parking restrictions on Bransbury Road. Although there was support for a new GP surgery, concerns were raised around separating its entrance from the leisure centre and over its size.

Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council and the cabinet portfolio holder for leisure said the results of the consultation were important in shaping the final plans.

‘Positively, our residents liked most elements of our plans, however, we’re updating the plans slightly, to take on board comments such as the size and location of the children’s playground,’ he said. ‘We’ll continue to listen to residents to ensure that we provide the facilities that they want at Bransbury Park, as well as work with the NHS around the possibility of providing a GP surgery as part of the development.’

Plans for the new leisure centre have been put together over the last three years as a replacement for both Eastney Swimming Pool, which is closed, and Wimbledon Sports Centre in Taswell Road.

