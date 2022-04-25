The proposal would see Brockhampton West, Harts Farm Way home to the new facility with business units for a variety of purposes.

The design and access statement from the developers describes the proposal as a ‘unique opportunity' for Havant.

How the development at Brockhampton West off Harts Farm Way in Havant could look

‘The eventual development will transform the site into a well designed, landscaped and contemporary facility using bespoke designs to meet the specific needs of the occupier,’ it reads.

‘Current discussions with potential occupiers and agents illustrate that the site is viewed as strategically important, which corresponds with the council’s aspirations for the area.’

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council said that new employment sites are ‘always welcome’.

‘We at HBC are always looking to work with employers and businesses who want to work in the area.

‘The investment we’re seeing at Brockhampton West is another example that Havant is open for business and businesses want to invest in the area.’

The facility will be used for light industrial works, general industry, storage and distribution and ancillary offices.

Brockhampton West was used as a landfill site from 1969 to the mid-1990s.