Members of the Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group attended a Senior Citizens’ Fair organised by Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham.

They hand-delivered a letter to Ms Braverman on behalf of another of their members, Fareham resident Helen Phillips, who was unable to be there due to ill health.

The letter urged the MP to support the case for compensation for women born in the 1950s who had as many as six years added to their state pension age without adequate notice. The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has found that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) was guilty of maladministration in the way it implemented the equalisation changes.

In the letter, Ms Phillips wrote: ‘Our financial position is even more compromised in these days of the cost of living crisis so the matter gravely needs to be addressed to prevent further suffering and hardship.

‘I would urge you, as my MP and a woman, to confirm you are sympathetic to our position and you will make our cause your own by fighting along with us for due recompense.

‘You are in a unique position in government where your opinion is heard, and you can properly support your struggling female constituents like me.

‘You claim to work hard for us, and this is a perfect chance for you to demonstrate you really mean what you say.’