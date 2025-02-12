Calls grow to save Stubbington Study Centre as consultation ends

From left, Isabel, 11, Abi, 12, Jessica, 10, and Darcy, 10. | Chris Moorhouse

Gosport councillors and MP Caroline Dinenage have urged Hampshire County Council to heed community opposition to closing Stubbington Study Centre after the consultation ended yesterday.

Hampshire County Council has proposed shutting the centre to create a secure children's home, but Gosport Borough Council councillors have argued that the facility is too valuable to lose.

At a full council meeting, councillors resolved that Gosport Borough Council would formally respond to Hampshire’s consultation, stating that the centre should remain open. They also encouraged residents and community groups to do the same before the consultation closed.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "Stubbington Study Centre has benefited thousands of Gosport youngsters, along with countless more from across the region, and it is important future generations can enjoy the same experiences.

"If we're to keep this exceptional facility open, it's important that as many people as possible take part in the consultation and say it must not shut. Closing the centre would have a huge negative impact on our local communities and we must do everything we can to avoid that."

Gosport Council's chief executive Debbie Gore has now written to Hampshire County Council objecting to its plans for the closure of Stubbington Study Centre.

Caroline Dinenage said: "It has been so good to see local people come together in support of Stubbington Study Centre, and it has been lovely to hear about all the experiences connected to the site.

"I hope that when it comes to assessing the results of the consultation, the strength of feeling that these proposals do not have the support of local people shines through. I urge the Council to listen to those concerns and change direction on their plans to deprive future generations of this wonderful local site."

On Saturday, a march to the centre also called on Hampshire County Council to reconsider the move. Organisers said between 1,000 and 2,000 attended and more than 16,000 people have now signed a petition against the closure.