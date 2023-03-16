CCTV set to be installed in Waterlooville to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour

After more than 100 reported incidents of criminal and antisocial incidents in the past six months, Havant Borough Council has agreed to install four new cameras to act as a deterrent and to supply evidence to the police. The council has also found through working with local shops and the police that many crimes such as vandalism and anti-social behaviour are not consistently reported which it hopes the CCTV will change.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, deputy leader and cabinet lead for communities and housing said. ‘Police research of reported incidents in Waterlooville town centre has identified in excess of one hundred incidents in the area over the past six months including 48 public order matters, 22 incidents of shoplifting, 12 incidents of theft from the person, four incidents of criminal damage including one of arson.

‘The police have faced evidential difficulties due to the lack of direct evidence of those responsible and have requested CCTV coverage of the area.

‘As well as agreeing to the installation of CCTV we will continue to support the work of the Partnership Action Group.’

‘As part of our Corporate Strategy, we pledged to design and implement a new preventative enforcement approach focusing on triage to improve the quality of place, addressing long-standing issues and, where necessary, to consider CCTV installation to improve safety. We have now developed and adopted a borough-wide CCTV policy.’

Cllr Elizabeth Lloyd added: ‘I’m all in favour of this – because of the groundwork that’s been done, we will be able to use it in many different areas not just in highstreets but areas with ASB and fly-tipping and so on.’

Cash through the UK shared prosperity fund has been secured to pay for the scheme at a cost of £25,000.