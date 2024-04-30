Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sport England has discussed its concerns with the £22m project which, if approved, would see the loss of five sports pitches in Bransbury. To offset this, the council has suggested providing four more courts for tennis and netballs in the Mountbatten Centre – in addition to a resurfaced tennis court in Baffins Pond.

However, Sport England noted that there are no specific planning proposals for either and that both locations are outside the catchment area for Bransbury Park. Currently, the site has three natural turf football pitches, a multi-sport artificial grass pitch and six hard surface netball/tennis courts.

Bransbury Community Leisure Centre proposals

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “We have met with Sport England, who have said that subject to addressing the issues raised with the sports facilities provided in the plans, they would then consider withdrawing their objection. We have now agreed a way ahead with them that will address their concerns, and the design of the play area will be revised removing any impact on the football pitches in Bransbury Park.

“The council has and continues to invest in facilities for sport across the city. Improved tennis facilities at nearby Milton Park mean that the courts at Bransbury Park are rarely used, and the Portsmouth Netball League and England Netball would prefer improved facilities at the Mountbatten Centre. That is why we have prioritised artificial turf courts and a basketball multi-use court, to meet the current demand for football and basketball at this location.

“Sport England also recognise that our proposal will allow for the co-location of sport, leisure and health services which they welcome, and that the pool facilities will make a broad community use programme possible, especially given the inclusion of a learner pool. At the Mountbatten Centre we will enlarge the existing outdoor tennis courts to accommodate new netball facilities. The changes to the fence line and floodlights will require planning permission, which we hope to submit later this year.”

How the new leisure centre at Bransbury Park could look. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

If approved, a new leisure centre will be created at Bransbury Park to replace the now-closed pool in Eastney as well as the dated facilities at Wimbledon Park but a large number of residents are calling for the Bransbury Park project to be ditched.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition in favouring the option of renovating both sites. They are appalled that the possibility of revamping them appears to have been completely taken off the table despite, they argue, being a far cheaper, saving more than £4million, and be a better option for Portsmouth.