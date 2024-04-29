Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a planning statutory consultee, Sport England has raised concerns over the new scheme which, if approved, would remove five outdoor tennis/netball courts. Currently, the site has three natural turf football pitches, a multi-sport artificial grass pitch and six hard surface netball/tennis courts.

Sport England considers the removal of six existing courts, with one court being re-provided, would impact residents who use the courts on a casual basis. It was noted that England Netball and the Lawn Tennis Association aren’t opposed to the loss of courts as long as they are re-provided elsewhere. To mitigate the loss, the council has suggested investing in the Mountbatten Centre by providing four more courts for tennis and netball – in addition, the existing tarmac tennis court in Baffins Pond would be resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bransbury Community Leisure Centre

However, Sport England said: “There are no specific planning proposals for either the enhancement of existing court provision or for new provision at any of these identified sites. Sport England is also concerned that there is no planning mechanism which can provide certainty that these mitigation proposals will be delivered and that they will be provided to appropriate standards. Furthermore, Sport England notes that both the Mountbatten Centre and Baffins Pond are not in the catchment of Bransbury Park and are unlikely to serve the local community affected by the loss.”

It then asked the council to re-consider reducing the number of outdoor courts, by retaining or relocating them, or by investing in more local sites. England Netball acknowledged the reduction of outdoor netball courts but highlighted the council’s offer to offset this with four floodlit courts at the Mountbatten Centre.

Its main concern is the lack of sports hall space in the proposed indoor leisure centre, especially considering activities like walking netball at Wimbledon Park. It suggests covering the remaining outdoor courts with a canopy or dome if indoor space isn’t feasible and express openness to collaboration with the council’s design team.

How the new leisure centre at Bransbury Park could look. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The news comes as opposition continues from a number of local residents who are calling for the Bransbury Park project to be ditched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported by The News, supporters of Eastney Swimming Pool, used to train the World War Two 'Cockleshell Heroes', are trying to convince Portsmouth City Council to rethink its plans to create a new leisure centre at Bransbury Park to replace the new-closed pool in Eastney as well as the dated facilities at Wimbledon Park.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition in favouring the option of renovating both sites. They are appalled that the possibility of revamping them appears to have been completely taken off the table despite, they argue, being a far cheaper, saving more than £4million, and be a better option for Portsmouth.