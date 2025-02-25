Council officials have moved to address ‘misinformation’ that it will be involved in any decision over proposals to provide accommodation for asylum seekers at a development in Fareham.

Fareham Borough Council has voiced ‘serious concerns’ over the Home Office’s proposal to utilise flats at Wates House in Wallington Hill to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers while their applications are being processed.

It has said it is aware that there is misinformation being circulated across the community that it is playing a part in the decision-making process which it says is not true, apart from it it being a consultee.

It also confirmed that the 27 properties being proposed for use are not council homes and are in private ownership, meaning whatever the decision it has no impact on the available social housing stock in the borough.

The council statement said: “Fareham Borough Council is aware that there is misinformation being circulated through leaflets and online via social media channels about the Home Office’s interest in Wates House. Some of the misinformation suggests that Fareham Borough council is involved in the decision-making around Wates House. This is absolutely not true.

“The Home Office has advised Fareham Borough Council that it is considering the use of Wates House in Fareham, which is in private ownership and not a council-owned property, to provide interim accommodation for housing asylum seekers.

“After considering the proposal, Fareham Borough Council has responded to the Home Office, outlining strong concerns and objections on several grounds. These include community safety and cohesion/settling into the local community and the proposed location in terms of its proximity to both Wallington Village and existing premises in the town that house and support vulnerable people. No response to these concerns has yet been received. This proposal remains very much at the consultation stage.

“Hampshire County Council, the police, and the fire service, have also been consulted on this matter.

“Fareham Borough Council anticipates further engagement with the Home Office, and indeed a response to the concerns raised, before any final decision is made by the Home Office. To be absolutely clear, Fareham Borough Council has no role in that final decision.”

As previously reported by The News, MP Suella Braverman has also voiced her opposition to the proposals.

The most recent data showed 28 asylum seekers were being accommodated in Fareham borough as of September 30, 733 people in Portsmouth, 16 in Gosport, 17 in Havant, five in Eastleigh and 301 in Southampton.

Home Office minister Angela Eagle has previously blamed the former Conservative government as Labour “inherited an asylum system under exceptional strain”.