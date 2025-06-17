A planning application has been submitted to give a major facelift to the Connect Centre in Portsmouth, including replacing the current façade with modern aluminium cladding.

The proposal, submitted by CPC Planning Consultants on behalf of Southampton-based Homelife Investments Limited, also includes converting the existing office space and undercroft areas into 175 flats. A two-storey extension on the east side would create another 16 flats, bringing the total number of homes to 191.

The building, formerly known as Baltic House, was built in 1973 and has two wings—one rising to 11 storeys and the other to seven. It is shaped like an “L” and surrounded by car parking on all sides, with two levels of internal parking.

Proposed new cladding for the connect centre, Kingston Crescent

Planning documents state: “The majority of the Connect Centre’s existing facades are treated with clear and dark rectangular glazed windows which serve the office floorspace. The externality of the cores comprises red-tiling and these features protrude from and are set-in from the glazed building elements which results in the facades of the building having varying depths.”

The plans propose a new look for the building using powder blue and charcoal grey panels, with aluminium louvre panels added to the design.

“The replacement façade treatment to the main building comprises a mixture of insulated spandrel panels, colour powder blue complete with colour coated aluminium louvre panels framed via the use of charcoal grey panels to the perimeter of each façade and as each floor level helping to create strong focal points.”

The changes are designed to improve the appearance of the building, which sits on Kingston Crescent.

The document added: “The proposed replacement façade will enhance both the existing building and local area of a high rise building located on a main arterial route into Portsmouth along with providing a better environment for future residents.”

“The use of muted colours whilst providing an enhancement to the existing façade they are not overpowering and help to reduce the visual mass and interest which will help in playing down what is a large building.”

The parking layout would be changed to offer 83 spaces, down from 221 currently available. Eight of the new spaces will include electric vehicle charging points.

Residents can view the plans for the cladding using the planning reference 25/00568/FUL, or the full planning application for the apartments here using the reference 25/00359/FUL.