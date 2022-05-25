At Hampshire County Council's annual general meeting, new council leader Cllr Rob Humby announced his plans for a new cabinet team.

In a relatively small cabinet reshuffle, most councillors kept hold of their former positions.

Conservative member for Basingstoke South West, Cllr Stephen Reid. Picture: David George

But Cllr Stephen Reid has been removed from his position as executive member for performance and human resources, with the role given to Andover North's Cllr Kirsty North.

Until today, Cllr Reid had been a cabinet member for 10 years.

He said: 'The new leader selected his cabinet, and unfortunately I simply wasn't part of his plans.

'I am obviously disappointed because I have been on the cabinet for a decade, but I still wish him and his new team well.

'I think I'll end up being a backbencher, but that will free me up to broaden the areas I focus on.'

Cllr Liz Fairhurst, Cllr Steve Forster, Cllr Jan Warwick and Cllr Roz Chadd have all kept hold of their positions.

New council leader Cllr Rob Humby has replaced Cllr Keith Mans at the top of the food chain, and retained his portfolio for economic development.

Environment and transport have been picked up by Cllr Edward Heron, with former highways executive Cllr Russell Oppenheimer moving into recreation, heritage and rural affairs.

As a result, the position for highways operations has gone to Cllr Nick Adams-King, Conservative member for Romsey Rural.