PLANS to build 102 new homes on the doorstep of Havant and South Downs College are under way.

By Toby Paine
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:48 pm
Places for People, the developer, has finished consulting the public on a housing development south of the campus.

The estate will include new roundabout access from College Road.

The homes planned for Havant and South Downs College June 2022

All 102 homes, ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses, will be affordable.

The developers received 17 responses to their public consultation. Community involvement documents state the feedback ‘included supportive remarks about the new proposals, comments that were made in relation to perceived issues and concerns about the proposed development, as well as neutral statements and questions.’

Plans include redeveloping the southern campus car park, which has been closed since September and demolishing some buildings.

The disposal of parking spaces and educational facilities has been justified due to the college identifying a ‘substantial excess’ of teaching space after moving A-level students to its Havant campus.

The college plans to provide 74 additional spaces once the development takes place.

Havant