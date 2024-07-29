Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to transform land at Kingston Prison to create 183 new ‘affordable’ homes has been carried out thanks to a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and VIVID housing association.

Following Kingston Prison’s closure in 2013, a developer bought the site in 2014. Initially proposing a museum, the developer later favoured an exclusive private residential scheme. However, the council rejected this plan, insisting on affordable housing to meet the city’s needs.

But in 2016, a new plan was approved to convert the main prison building and gatehouse into 83 luxury flats, while ensuring other new-build homes on the site were classed as affordable.

With the backing of VIVID and support from Homes England and Portsmouth City Council, the project addressed the site’s viability challenges resulting in a collaboration to create the largest affordable housing development in the city in more than 20 years. In Portsmouth, the average house price on the open market is seven times higher than the average salary.

Councillor Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy and city development, said: “Delivering affordable housing options is a cornerstone of building strong communities in Portsmouth.

“Through our partnership with VIVID, we’ve demonstrated how we as a council and the private sector can work together effectively to increase the amount of affordable housing in our city”.

183 new homes have been built at the former Kingston Prison site | Contributed

Tristan Samuels, group director of development and new business at VIVID, added: “Our strong partnerships with the council and Homes England enabled this development of affordable homes to happen, with 110 for social rent and 73 for shared ownership.

“Together we have the expertise and financial strength to complete these types of projects where many would think it isn’t possible. These homes are vital to people of Portsmouth and the economic growth of the region. We’re delighted to have been involved in this development, now called Kingston Place, to create a thriving community in the heart of the city.”