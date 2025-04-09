Cosham post office saved but future still uncertain, says local MP

Cosham Post Office | Google Maps

Portsmouth MP urges public to keep sharing concerns over Cosham Post Office after decision to transfer remaining 108 directly managed branches to franchises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fears for the branch’s future began last November when it was named among over 100 post offices at risk in a nationwide shake-up, raising widespread concern from councillors, residents and MPs.

The move sparked a petition by Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin, who warned that the Cosham branch is one of the last places in the area where residents can access essential banking services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Councillors also took action. In December, three cross-party motions were approved at a full council meeting, each condemning the proposed closures and highlighting the impact on local people.

Some councillors described the post office as a “lifeline” for vulnerable residents and small businesses, who rely on it for day-to-day banking, bill payments and vehicle tax services.

Welcoming the news, Amanda Martin said: “The Post Office is a lifeline to many in our community, and I know how deeply concerned residents were about the proposed closure.

“I’ll be asking the Minister what steps he will be taking to ensure the community continues to be involved in this process – specifically, that all existing services are retained and that the Post Office remains in its current location on Cosham High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll continue to follow this closely and will keep you updated on any further developments. Keep sharing why the post office is important to you and encourage others to sign my petition.”

The news follows a recent announcement by the Post Office that 108 directly managed branches across the UK will be transferred to franchise operators.

This includes the Cosham branch, along with other Hampshire sites such as Slindon Street in Portsmouth city centre and Church Street in Romsey.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said the affected branches will either remain in their current locations or be moved nearby.

The Communication Workers Union claimed the move would put 1,000 workers at risk.