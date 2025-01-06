Council approves plans to turn Cosham gym into 14-bedroom HMO

The building to be a 14-bedroom HMO on Cosham High Street | Google/LDRS

Portsmouth City Council has approved a plan to convert a gym on Cosham High Street into a 14-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The decision was made on 18 December 2024, despite concerns raised by local businesses and residents.

The building, which currently houses Horizon Health and Fitness Club on the first floor, will be redesigned to include eight ensuite bedrooms, a shared living space, and a terrace. A new second floor will add six more ensuite bedrooms. The ground-floor shops, British Heart Foundation and Cosham Pets, will remain open.

The application attracted 10 objections from the public, including comments from the shops in the building. The British Heart Foundation said the property was too small to accommodate 14 people and raised concerns about the lack of space for parking, waste storage, and deliveries. Cosham Pets also opposed the plan, saying the car park at the back of the building is already fully used by the shops and could not handle the extra demand.

Under the approved plan, the car park will be reallocated to include one parking space for the HMO, three spaces for shop staff, a bike store, and an area for waste storage.

The council usually limits the number of HMOs in an area to 10 per cent of housing. Although this proposal exceeded that limit, planning officers said the high street’s mainly commercial setting meant the rule didn’t apply in the same way.

Councillors debated whether the policy should apply, but the majority supported the planning officers’ recommendation.

The applicant said the development would help meet local housing needs, particularly for workers at Queen Alexandra Hospital. They highlighted demand for accommodation close to the hospital, especially since the opening of its new £60m A&E department.

The council approved the plan with conditions, including one that limits occupancy to a maximum of 14 people and another requiring detailed waste storage arrangements before the HMO can be occupied.