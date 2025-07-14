Council backs BSO ahead of guildhall square performances

Portsmouth City Council has reflected on the city’s near-100-year relationship with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) ahead of two concerts set to take place in Guildhall Square this August.

The council acknowledged the BSO’s contribution both within and beyond the concert hall, including performances for local schoolchildren and accessible concerts for people with disabilities.

Founded in 1893, the BSO shares a long-standing connection with Portsmouth. In 1959, the orchestra was invited to perform at the reopening of the Guildhall by Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, the Guildhall has remained a key venue for the orchestra, hosting regular concert seasons from the 1960s to the present day.

Addressing last week’s cabinet decision meeting, BSO chief executive Dougie Scarfe, OBE, said the orchestra exists to “bring music into peoples lives” and to foster “cultural engagement, creativity, opportunity and well-being in our communities”.

He added: “BSO brings world class musicians from the UK and across the world to Portsmouth each year, ticket prices are accessible, last season the range was £19 to £31 for a full evening concert with concessions - probably the most accessible UK pricing for this quality of music.”

Scarfe highlighted the Sea Change concert, which gave 1,326 children the opportunity to experience the "awesome sounds of a symphony orchestra”.

He also noted the orchestra’s investment in live streaming, which has helped address barriers to cultural access - pointing out that live stream audiences are around 50 per cent more likely to identify as disabled compared to in-hall audiences.

Scarfe thanked the council for its continued support, which totals £22,500 for this financial year.

He added that while the grant has “reduced in real terms by 65 per cent since 2010 it remains vital to our work as your support helps us secure investment from Arts Council England and enables BSO to leverage significant funds through fundraising.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council, said he plans to attend one of the two concerts in Guildhall Square in August and encouraged residents to buy tickets.

The BSO will perform a John Williams concert on 1 August, followed by an ABBA Symphonic Spectacular on 2 August. More information can be found at www.bsolive.com/whats-on/.