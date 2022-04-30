Fareham Borough Council is made up of 31 councillors, currently comprising 23 Conservatives, five Liberal Democrats and three independents.
All wards in Fareham have two councillors except for Portchester East which has three. This year candidates will compete for 16 seats available in 15 wards.
Residents in Fareham have shared their thoughts about local issues along with national scandals that have dominated political discourse across the country.
Gorden Cohen, 42, said: ‘The way things have been going over this period, the last few years, Boris and all that with the parties, it just got to me like a lot of other people - some people say forget about it but why should we?
‘They [the council] don’t do too bad a job in Fareham I must admit, they’ve been here for so many years, but if Labour was in it would most likely be the same.
Les Hallat, 56, said the council should do a better job with the roads and pavements calling them ‘terrible’ while sharing concerns about the retail sector.
‘They’re not supporting the shops, Gosport has become a ghost town and this will become a ghost town because their overheads are too high,’ he said.
‘There's so many shops gone there - it’s not encouraging people to come here, it's pushing people away - people go to Portsmouth and Gunwharf.’
The state of the high street and shopping centre has been a major concern for many residents.
Alan Davey, 85, said: ‘I’d like to see them do something in the shopping centre, because I went in there the other day and I counted 14 shops empty, I'm sure there’s a lot more.
‘I understand they’ve just put up parking which again won’t encourage people to come in shopping.’
Cherry Cheetham, 83, added: ‘I think the shops are one thing, we’ve had so many places closing down.
'You come down here and there’s not a lot to look at, we’ve lost so many shops, especially the big ones.'
Phillip Elston, 63 said he he would like to see more cycle lanes as well as getting more shoppers in the high street.
He said: ‘It is a bit of a shame that more and more shops are going and being replaced with cafes or a jobcentre.’
Fareham East:
Lydia Brown - Green Party
Tom Davies - Conservative Party
David Hamilton - Liberal Democrats
Gemma Oughton - Labour Party
Fareham North
Pamela Bryant - Conservative Party
David Harrison - Green Party
Sean Schofield - Labour Party
Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett - Liberal Democrats
Jeannie Wigmore - Fareham Independent Group
Fareham North West
David Foot - Conservative Party
Pauline Galea - Liberal Democrats
Andrew Mooney - Labour Party
Kerry Stubbs - Fareham Independent Group
Fareham South
Gemma Furnivall - Labour Party
Stephen Ingram - Conservative Party
Nick Lyle - Green Party
Jim Palmer - Liberal Democrats
Paul Sturgess - Fareham Independent Group
Fareham West
Roger Bird - Conservative Party
Tony Goodridge - Fareham Independent Group
Rowena Palmer - Liberal Democrats
Steve Richards - Reform UK
John Vivian - Green Party
James Webb - Labour Party
Hill Head
Gerry Drabble - Liberal Democrats
Steve Dugan - Conservative Party
Lynee Murray - Labour Party
Charlie Read - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Locks Heath
Darren Alderson-Hall - Liberal Democrats
Susan Bayford - Conservative Party
Angla Carr - Labour Party
Julie Kidby - Fareham Independent Group
Park Gate
Ian Bastable - Conservative Party
Graham Everdell - Liberal Democrats
Nicholas Knight - Labour Party
Jan Mondey - Fareham Independent Group
Tom Newman - Green Party
Portchester East
Trevor Alford - Independent
Chrissie Bainbridge - Liberal Democrats
Harry Davis - Conservative Party
Manny Martins - Conservative Party
Paul Nother - Liberal Democrats
Leslie Ricketts - Labour Party
Richard Ryan - Labour Party
Portchester West
Ashley Brown - Liberal Democrats
James Durrant - Green Party
Dominic Martin - Labour Party
Susan Walker - Conservative Party
David Wiltshire - Fareham Independent Group
Sarisbury
John Hughes - Liberal Democrats
Verden Meldrum - Labour Party
Seán Woodward - Conservative Party
Stubbington
Ivan Gray - Labour Party
Jacquie Needham - Conservative Party
Jimmy Roberts - Liberal Democrats
Aimee White - Fareham Independent Group
Titchfield
Justin Grimley - Liberal Democrats
Connie Hockley - Conservative Party
Bob Murphy - Fareham Independent Group
Michael Prior - Labour Party
Titchfield Common
Sandra Abrams - Liberal Democrats
James Carr - Labour Party
Jack Englefield - Independent
Sarah Jolliffe - Conservative Party
Warsash
Friar Burgess - Conservative Party
Antony Ferraro - Labour Party
John Murray - Liberal Democrats
Kirsten WIltshire - Fareham Independent Group