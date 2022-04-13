Dominic Martin, 22, and Harry Davis, 18, are standing in the Fareham Borough Council elections representing Portchester West and East wards respectively.

Harry Davis is a Conservative Party candidate and has been involved in politics since the age of 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour's Dominic Martin, 22, left, and Conservative Harry Davis, 18, are standing in the Fareham Borough Council elections representing Portchester West and East wards respectively.

‘I am very enthusiastic and passionate about my hometown of Portchester and want to work with all councillors from any party to make our village an even better place,’ he said.

‘Portchester has a special community and I would like to expand community groups to ensure that, as much as possible, the older generation and vulnerable are looked out for all year round.

‘I would also like to get more young people involved in community projects in the area in which they live; I am in the process of discussing the possibility of setting up a “Youth Council” where young people can make their views properly heard.

‘It is a shame that young people don’t get involved in local politics in the same way they are involved in national politics.

‘It is important to get more young people involved in the community in which they live, to give them the necessary leadership skills to allow them to better lead in the future.’

Dominic Martin is a labour candidate and has recently graduated with a politics degree from the University of Portsmouth.

‘I’ve been involved in local politics since I was 14, now is the time to do it, I have experience and I know the issues,’ he said.

‘One big idea from myself is reinvigorating the high street, I’ve got a plan to put all the independent shops online on one website under one brand to have a level playing field with online shops.

‘The second one is to support mental health, it’s an innovative proposal using the council where the government fails.

‘It’s about providing mental health training and mental health first aid training for community leaders, scout groups, those who work with the elderly just so everyone has a point of call for mental health support.'

When asked about young people in politics he said: ‘It’s incredibly important, just so young people can see that it’s ok to get involved.