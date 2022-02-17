At Hampshire County Council' s budget and precept meeting in Winchester today, county council leader Cllr Keith Mans informed councillors he will be leaving his post in a few months’ time.

Cllr Mans, whose hands trembled as he made the announcement, said: ‘I intend to stand down as the leader of Hampshire County Council on Thursday, May 19.

Hampshire County Council leader Cllr Keith Mans, middle, at a cabinet meeting in Winchester. Picture: David George

‘My decision follows last year's successful county elections and having guided Hampshire through the Covid-19 crisis, which I hope is increasingly behind us.

'By stepping down my successor can take forward the opportunities presented.

‘I will continue to represent the Brockenhurst division until the next election in 2025, as well as being able to spend more time with my children and grandchildren and to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary in August.

‘Hampshire County Council has been by far the best organisation I have worked for in my life, with considerate councillors from all parties. They underpin a wider community that contributes so much to the quality of life in our county.

‘This has all made my time as leader such an enjoyable one.’

Cllr Mans’ announcement was followed by applause from all in the council chamber.

