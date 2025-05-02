Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission for an 18-bedroom house in multiple occupancy (HMO) that could sleep up to 36 people in Gosport town centre has been refused by planning chiefs.

Applicant Binda Tatla of BT One Ltd had his planning application for a change of use from offices to an 18-bed HMO at 32-38 Stoke Road rejected by Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board on April 30.

Sian Moore, of Stoke Road Methodist Church, and Councillor Lesley Meenaghan (Con, Harbourside and Town) objected to the planning application on the grounds of poor living conditions.

Sian Moore and Councillor Lesley Meenaghan were against the plans for an 18-bed HMO in Gosport town centre | LDRS

Mrs Moore said it was not to a human standard with minimal space, three of the rooms had no bathing facilities, there would be mould from washing being dried in rooms from inadequate laundry facilities and waste disposal. She said the extra pressure of 18 residents on drainage would be a risk.

The board discussed that there could be a potential of up to 36 people sleeping overnight, as agent Ian Knight confirmed there would be no monitoring of the level of occupancy.

Mr Knight of Knight Architectural Design said the HMO would rely on self-policing by residents. He said the rooms were larger than the minimum requirement with adequate laundry and bathing facilities.

He said car parking was not required because it was not borough council policy but 20 cycle spaces would be provided.

The board said that car parking would be an issue as some of the HMO residents would have cars due to their jobs, putting a strain on the area due to the current lack of parking.

Councillor Richard Earle (Lib Dem, Elson) said he had spoken to a Stokes Road shopkeeper who had parked half a mile away and walked 18 minutes to work that morning due to a lack of parking.

He said cars from HMO residents and their visitors would cause harm to shops in Stokes Road and he found the HMO design inhuman.

Councillor Dan Hayes (Con, Lee West) said the HMO has three-month leases, so residents will need a car and parking for moving belongings in and out.

The board rejected the application on the basis that the lack of car parking would result in harm to the local area to existing and future residents along with businesses and visitors.

Five members of the board voted to reject the application with Councillor Kevin Casey (Con, Alverstoke) and Councillor Alan Scard (Con, Anglesey) abstaining.