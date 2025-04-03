Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh concerns have been raised over government plans to hand powers to a new mayor for Hampshire.

While fears devolution for Hampshire and the Solent would give too much control to a single person, Fareham Borough Council leaders have now said they are worried about decisions affecting locals being taken miles away.

As part of the government’s devolution priority programme, a new mayoral combined county authority (MCCA) for the region is set to be created, with the first election taking place in May 2026.

Fareham Borough Council’s executive meeting on April 1 formally approved the council’s written response to the government’s proposed devolution plans | LDRS

The mayor is likely to have responsibility for areas such as skills, transport and strategic planning.

Fareham Borough Council’s executive meeting on April 1 formally approved the council’s written response to the government’s proposed devolution plans in the ongoing public consultation which closes on April 13.

The executive council leader, Councillor Simon Martin (Con, Park Gate) said the consultation was straightforward and summoned up the council’s response to the seven questions asked by the government.

In summarising the council’s response, he said the council supported plans for a combined authority for the Hampshire and Solent area but it believed the 11 district councils in Hampshire should have a voice as non-constituent members. It added the council believed that local issues would not be best supported by the authority.

Cllr Martin said: “[While] we believe the MCCA will support the economy of the area, we are not sure whether it will improve social outcomes in the area. So, we are asking that the MCA should also determine health priorities for the region.”

He said, however, the council did not think the MCCA would best serve Fareham’s local residents because it would be further removed from the impacted local communities. He said decision-making on major issues would be consolidated in a remote institution.

Councillor David Hamilton (Lib Dem, Wallington and Downend) agreed with the remarks made by the council.

He said: “Real devolution and real democracy is what we want. Devolution is a significant change for Fareham. If done well, devolution can bring investment, opportunity and decisions closer to those people who are affected by them.“

Councillor Fred Birkett (Con, Fareham Park) said there had not been very good communication from Hampshire County Council to encourage locals to have their say online.

He said he feared there would be a pitiful response to the public consultation, and was concerned about how the information from it would be presented for people to understand.