A new flagship supermarket being built in Havant is now wanting permission for a raft of new signage at the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply Planning Limited has submitted plans on behalf of applicant Lidl GmBH for advertisement signs for the new supermarket being built on land west of B&Q in Purbrook Way, Havant.

Habibur Rahman

Havant Borough Council will consider the request for the following yellow, blue and red Lidl signage:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two illuminated fascia signs on the western and southern side of the store

A free-standing illuminated flagpole/totem sign located to the west of the store

Two large illuminated billboards located on the western elevation

One small illuminated billboards located on the western elevation

A free-standing poster display unit, and

One directional sign at the entrance to the site.

The covering letter from Alistair Thornton of Simply Planning said: “The design, location, positioning and illumination of the proposed signage has been carefully chosen to remain proportionate with the consented building and to respect the character and amenity of the surrounding locality.”

The supermarket is under construction on land to the west of B&Q in Purbrook Way, near Bedhampton, off the A3 – but the chain had considered opening in the former Tesco in Greywell Road, vacant units on Solent Retail Park, the old Wilko in the Meridian Shopping Centre, or the empty Waitrose site in Waterlooville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning application APP/24/00330 for the 2,185-square-metre Lidl supermarket was approved in February. The supermarket’s internal floor space will be 15 per cent bigger than plans submitted and approved in 2021 and will have 110 car parking spaces.

Mr Thornton said: “This shall be a flagship store and first of its type in the south” with a “new larger, and more sustainable store format”.

The council will decide on this application for advertisement signage reference APP/25/00257 by June 26.