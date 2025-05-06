Watch: Birds'-eye view of new Havant Lidl store as supermarket announces expansion with 21 new Hampshire sites
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Work is well underway to create a new Lidl store in Havant as the discount supermarket names 21 other Hampshire and Isle of Wight locations where it plans to build new stores.
Aerial footage shows the beginnings of work on site on Purbrook Way where the new 2,185 square metre supermarket is being built which will have 110 car parking spaces.
It comes as Lidl, which currently has 980 stores across the UK, bosses have revealed the areas of the UK where it is looking to expand into which includes 21 new sites across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
- Basingstoke - Central
- Bishops Waltham
- Chandlers Ford
- Cowplain/Horndean
- Emsworth
- Fareham - North
- Fareham - Segensworth
- Fleet
- Gosport - South
- Hook
- Lymington
- Portsmouth - Central/West
- Portsmouth - Farlington
- Romsey
- Ryde
- Southampton - Bassett
- Southampton - Bitterne
- Southampton - Portswood
- Southampton - Stoneham
- Winchester - Town Centre/Easton Lane
- Winchester - West Badgers Farm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.