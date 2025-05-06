Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is well underway to create a new Lidl store in Havant as the discount supermarket names 21 other Hampshire and Isle of Wight locations where it plans to build new stores.

Aerial footage shows the beginnings of work on site on Purbrook Way where the new 2,185 square metre supermarket is being built which will have 110 car parking spaces.

It comes as Lidl, which currently has 980 stores across the UK, bosses have revealed the areas of the UK where it is looking to expand into which includes 21 new sites across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Basingstoke - Central

Bishops Waltham

Chandlers Ford

Cowplain/Horndean

Emsworth

Fareham - North

Fareham - Segensworth

Fleet

Gosport - South

Hook

Lymington

Portsmouth - Central/West

Portsmouth - Farlington

Romsey

Ryde

Southampton - Bassett

Southampton - Bitterne

Southampton - Portswood

Southampton - Stoneham

Winchester - Town Centre/Easton Lane

Winchester - West Badgers Farm