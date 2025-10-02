A retrospective planning application has been approved to replace the grass pitch at Gosport Borough Football Club.

Works to install an artificial pitch started when the application was submitted in May and have already been completed, with the pitch in Privett Road already in use.

At Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board, Peter Chegwyn, the leader of the council, welcomed the decision.

3D visualisation of Gosport Borough Football Club, Privett Park, with its new 3G playing surface | Solent Design/LDRS

He said: “I’m very pleased to see this planning application, it’s been about time, it’s been dragging on for far too long.”

The council also received letters in support of the plans. One of them, from David Arnold, said the new artificial pitch brings “massive benefits” to the youth, ladies, and mens teams that use the ground.

Mr Arnold added: “It will provide a safe, secure space for the youth teams to train in on a high-quality surface.

“It will also ensure that training and matches can take place and won’t be called off regularly during the winter months due to rain and waterlogged pitches.”

Another resident, Lee Morby-Bagley, added that the new football pitch is a “fantastic” addition to the community, especially for young people.

In his letter, he said: “This will provide them with a safe and well-maintained space to develop their football skills, stay active, and engage in positive, structured activities.”

