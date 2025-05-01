Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is excitement over a new “mini Gunwharf Quays” as the first phase of plans for Gosport’s old bus station to create the “People’s Park” are approved by planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first stage plans for landscaping the former two-storey bus station area, once it is demolished, have been approved at Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board meeting on April 30.

Leader of the council Councillor Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem, Forton), who is not on the planning board, said it had taken 25 years to get on with regenerating the old bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition was now starting within two weeks, with the aim of the area dubbed the People’s Park opening up in July. The second planning application for phase two will come in the autumn, ready for work to start the following year, he said.

Cllr Chewyn said Gosport could create its own miniature version of Portsmouth’s flagship waterfront shopping centre Gunwharf Quays and “have something that Gosport people can enjoy”. He said it would host free entertainment for all ages next to the waterfront, “making Gosport a better place to live”.

He said it was an important part of the first stage of £30 million regeneration plans for the rum store and waterfront. Bringing life into Gosport by creating business opportunities and making the most of the waterfront for visitors and residents.

Councillor Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem, Lee East) and mayor-elect said: “I am excited. I have lived in a waterside town for a long time. It’s our turn to look at Gunwharf and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be even better than Portsmouth because when you arrive there you have to walk past the train station. We will have it right there, straight off the ferry, exciting.”

An aerial view of the People's Park site in Gosport, with phase one approved | HGP architects/LDRS

Mayor Richard Earle (Lib Dem, Elson) said it will showcase the entrance to Gosport and much better than high-rise flats previously suggested.

Councillor Kevin Casey (Con, Alverstoke) said the plans were a bit disjointed. He had wanted to see an overall outline planning application to put the landscaping before them into context. He was also concerned about anti-social behaviour.

There were eight letters received and seven raised objections on the council planning portal for application reference 25/00063/GR3. Cllr Chegwyn said respondents had confused the new and old bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 15 concerns that included not enough detail to make a decision, or architectural vision to tackle anti-social behaviour, and attract visitors and tourists to the waterfront. There were concerns over the lack of bins and toilets.

The tunnel entrance to Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth | Tim Sheerman-Chase/Flickr

In her objection letter, Stoke Road resident Councillor Lesley Meenaghan (Con, Harbourside and Town) said to help combat the issue of obesity, a destination children’s park was needed. As a third of children under 11 in the area are classed as obese and do not have access to local green spaces.

Cllr Meenaghan said Esplanade-Timespace, an outdoor entertainment space should be used, and a bandstand should be placed on Lawrence Square to turn the High Street into a community performance focal point.

Resident Andrew Mair said: “Are we getting a WOW moment or just a raised concrete Performance Area Platform?“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident John Moreton objected to opening more cafes as it will “dilute” the number of people attending other cafes and cause closures of some.

The unanimously approved landscaping plans for the park by the board include:

1,400sqm of grassed area

Low evergreen shrub and flower bulb planting along the waterfront promenade side of the site, allowing for sea views across the harbour20 new trees, to replace those being removed

A resin-bound gravel path crossing the park, linking the promenade to the walkway from the High Street, and splitting the grassy space into two levels

A circular base for a new performance space.