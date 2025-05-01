Gosport forges ahead with waterside vision for a mini Gunwharf Quays as People's Park landscaping starts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first stage plans for landscaping the former two-storey bus station area, once it is demolished, have been approved at Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board meeting on April 30.
Leader of the council Councillor Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem, Forton), who is not on the planning board, said it had taken 25 years to get on with regenerating the old bus station.
Demolition was now starting within two weeks, with the aim of the area dubbed the People’s Park opening up in July. The second planning application for phase two will come in the autumn, ready for work to start the following year, he said.
Cllr Chewyn said Gosport could create its own miniature version of Portsmouth’s flagship waterfront shopping centre Gunwharf Quays and “have something that Gosport people can enjoy”. He said it would host free entertainment for all ages next to the waterfront, “making Gosport a better place to live”.
He said it was an important part of the first stage of £30 million regeneration plans for the rum store and waterfront. Bringing life into Gosport by creating business opportunities and making the most of the waterfront for visitors and residents.
Councillor Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem, Lee East) and mayor-elect said: “I am excited. I have lived in a waterside town for a long time. It’s our turn to look at Gunwharf and Portsmouth.
“It’ll be even better than Portsmouth because when you arrive there you have to walk past the train station. We will have it right there, straight off the ferry, exciting.”
Mayor Richard Earle (Lib Dem, Elson) said it will showcase the entrance to Gosport and much better than high-rise flats previously suggested.
Councillor Kevin Casey (Con, Alverstoke) said the plans were a bit disjointed. He had wanted to see an overall outline planning application to put the landscaping before them into context. He was also concerned about anti-social behaviour.
There were eight letters received and seven raised objections on the council planning portal for application reference 25/00063/GR3. Cllr Chegwyn said respondents had confused the new and old bus station.
There were 15 concerns that included not enough detail to make a decision, or architectural vision to tackle anti-social behaviour, and attract visitors and tourists to the waterfront. There were concerns over the lack of bins and toilets.
In her objection letter, Stoke Road resident Councillor Lesley Meenaghan (Con, Harbourside and Town) said to help combat the issue of obesity, a destination children’s park was needed. As a third of children under 11 in the area are classed as obese and do not have access to local green spaces.
Cllr Meenaghan said Esplanade-Timespace, an outdoor entertainment space should be used, and a bandstand should be placed on Lawrence Square to turn the High Street into a community performance focal point.
Resident Andrew Mair said: “Are we getting a WOW moment or just a raised concrete Performance Area Platform?“
Resident John Moreton objected to opening more cafes as it will “dilute” the number of people attending other cafes and cause closures of some.
The unanimously approved landscaping plans for the park by the board include:
- 1,400sqm of grassed area
- Low evergreen shrub and flower bulb planting along the waterfront promenade side of the site, allowing for sea views across the harbour20 new trees, to replace those being removed
- A resin-bound gravel path crossing the park, linking the promenade to the walkway from the High Street, and splitting the grassy space into two levels
- A circular base for a new performance space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.