Britain’s oldest sea fort is not on the government’s list to house asylum seekers, the Home Office has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours that ’flew around’ a few weeks ago claimed Fort Blockhouse in Gosport could be used as temporary accommodation.

The government confirmed to The News last week that ex-armed forces facilities are being considered as alternative temporary accommodation sites to hotels. Speculation has emerged that Fort Blockhouse - which has been up for disposal since 2016 - could be considered as an option but Gosport Borough Council has been batting away the speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a Gosport Borough Council extraordinary regulatory board on Tuesday, September 30, where a planning application to replace the fence at the Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Dolphin Way was considered, council leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn asked whether the rumours were true.

Fort Blockhouse is thought to be the UK's oldest fortification. Picture: Brian Bracher Compass Aerial | Brian Bracher Compass Aerial

Cllr Chegwyn said: “There are rumours out in the community that say Fort Blockhouse is being considered for improvements, do you know that this is untrue?”

On behalf of the Home Office, Munnier Jussab said: “I can give you an answer to that. Fort Blockhouse is currently not on the government list.”

Welcoming the response, Cllr Chegwyn added: “I’m really grateful that Munnier answered that. This is helpful to know. We don’t have any demonstration in Gosport so far, but there is one rumour for Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Chegwyn referred to a protest that is organised against the idea that the sea fort could house asylum seekers instead of regenerating Gosport. It is due to be held on Saturday, October 4.

The leader of Gosport said: “Frankly, they are wasting their time.”

He added: “My fear is that on Saturday, they would be at Fort Blockhouse, and they also carried out to your premises [Haslar], which is down the road.

“Really, that’s not what we want in Gosport, and the rumours for Fort Blockhouse irritated the community, so thank you for clarifying that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fort Blockhouse was built in 1431, and it is considered Britain’s oldest sea fort.

The former military site has been up for disposal since 2016. It remains up for sale by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), with interested parties making approaches.