Outdoor events will be held in Gosport’s People’s Park despite fears of people falling into the sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Borough Council’s licensing subcommittee approved the blanket licence to hold pop-up community events ahead of Gosport’s latest open-air space, The People’s Park in South Street, being built.

Applicant Jeremy Gidman, on behalf of the council, said the long-term intention for the People’s Park is to build food and drinks units that complement the park next year. In the meantime, and to attract businesses to the park, the council wished to run a series of community outdoor events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The People's Park will overlook the harbour towards the Gunwharf area of Portsmouth | Google Streetview

He reassured the members and residents objecting to the licence that the intention was to hold pop-up events over the summer in an eight to 10 week period and not every day.

The People’s Park will be on the site of the old bus station once it is demolished. It will be a 1,400 square metre grassed space with a central circular base performance area to be used as a public space.

Objections were around the sale of alcohol and the problems caused through intoxication, along with noise from the music, antisocial behaviour, drugs and the danger to children.

Councillor Lesley Meenaghan (Con, Harbourside and Town) said: “There is genuine concern that alcohol next to water and intoxication could be fatal, not only to anyone falling into the water but first responders and others who try to go into help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the public consultation period, the licensing team received seven relevant representations from local residents. One of the seven representations was submitted by the Five Towers Residents Association and was co-signed by the members of 33 households, 42 signatories in total opposing the licence.

With concerns over noise from musical events, and the litter and mess left behind.

Fabiola Duke, a Harbour Tower resident, said: “We do not want to lose our peace and quiet. Our quality of life deserves to be respected. I say a big no, no, no.”

The subs-board agreed the sale of alcohol Sunday to Thursday 11am to 11pm and Friday to Saturday 11am to 11.30pm. The licence will also allow live and recorded music, performances of plays and exhibition of films Sunday to Thursday 10am to 10pm and Friday to Saturday 10am to 11pm.

Any other similar activity will be allowed Monday to Sunday 10am to 11pm and late night refreshments Monday to Sunday 11pm to midnight.