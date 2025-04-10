Gosport pharmacy revamp underway as state-of-the-art new health hub targets autumn launch
Owner Nishaan Amin, of Brockhurst Pharmacy, had his plans approved by Gosport Borough Council in January to knock through and extend two ground-floor shops at 133 Brockhurst Road to form a new double-fronted chemist.
The shops were previously used as a hairdressers and a shop.
Mr Amin, whose business is currently at 135 Brockhurst Road, said: ”The building work is already well underway – the garden has been dug up, foundations have been laid, and the block-and-beam floor is in place. Just in the past couple of days, we’ve seen parts of the new build wall go up at the rear of the property.
“The wall between the two front units is nearly down – we’re just waiting on the steel supports to be fabricated, after which we’ll be able to remove the remaining partition. We expect all the work to be completed in the next five to six weeks.”
Then the chemist will be fitted out to the highest specification across the board, from state-of-the-art consultation rooms to a modern over-the-counter sales area and dispensary.
He said with a tight deadline to relocate by the end of September and vacate the current premises before the break clause kicks in, they were moving quickly.
As well as dispensing prescriptions, there will be an automated NHS integrated app service which customers can use to order their medication on repeat. There is free delivery across the area from Gosport to Southampton and from Fareham to Emsworth.
Mr Amin said once finished, the new space will also offer customers private clinics at affordable prices. He said: “We’re looking forward to providing even more value to our community with these enhanced services.”
Services include bookings for travel vaccines, flu/Covid jab, stopping smoking and weight loss support, sexual health services (including STI testing), health screenings, ear wax removal and advice for acne, cystitis.
The development of the accommodation and roof terrace above the new pharmacy is on pause until a bat survey is able to be completed.
