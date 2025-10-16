Hamble Airfield quarry fight reaches climax as Cemex learns outcome of planning appeal
The proposals, to extract 250,000 tonnes of sand and gravel at the former Hamble Airfield site, were initially turned down by Hampshire County Council in May 2024.
However, it has now been approved by a planning inspector on appeal.
The decision, published on Thursday, stated that the application would not result in “an unacceptable impact on highway safety,” nor “would it cause a severe residual cumulative impact on the road network.”
The 84-page document added that the proposal would also not have a significant or demonstrable impact in terms of noise, dust, or poor air quality, nor would it hurt the area or the living conditions and health of those living nearby or using educational facilities.
Hamble Parish Council announced the decision in a Facebook post, and residents quickly reacted, expressing sadness and disappointment about the decision.
Hampshire County Council’s Regulatory Committee had refused planning permission in May 2024 for Cemex’s proposal to extract 250,000 tonnes of sand and gravel at the former Hamble Airfield in the quiet village of Hamble.
The decision was later appealed by Cemex. Hearings took place between April and June, with thousands of residents protesting against the application.