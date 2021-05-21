Rosy Raines with her consort, Graham Raines

Rosy Raines, a former deputy mayor and current councillor for Hayling East, has been declared mayor for the 2021-22 period.

She was appointed to the position at a Full Council meeting this week.

In her acceptance speech, Cllr Raines said: ‘It is a great honour to become elected mayor of the borough of Havant.

‘I would like to thank my fellow councillors, colleagues and officers for their continued support and encouragement.

‘ I will do my best to carry out the role with confidence, compassion, grace and dignity.’

Cllr Raines came to live on Hayling more than 50 years ago and attended local schools before starting her lifelong nursing career.

She became a community first responder and was one of the longest serving in Hampshire before retiring, whilst also teaching first aid in her spare time.

Cllr Raines said: ‘It will be a privilege to serve as the mayor of Havant and I can’t wait to get started in my new role representing the people in the borough.

‘Being the mayor is a fantastic opportunity to work closely with our communities and find out about the positive difference many people, groups and organisations make to our local communities. It’s also a chance to thank them for their hard work.’

The mayor’s chosen charity is the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Cllr Raines’ late husband was a member of this institution, as is her current husband, Graham, who will be the mayoral consort for this year.

The mayor said: ‘Any money raised will be ring fenced for Hayling, allowing them to continue with the lifesaving work they do as volunteers.’

Outgoing mayor Prad Bains was thanked for his work, with recognition given to the particular challenges he has faced as mayor during the pandemic.

Cllr Bains said: ‘My mayoral term of nine months and 27 days has been an immense privilege.

‘My mayoral year has been like no other due to the pandemic but nevertheless I’ve thoroughly enjoyed seeing the fantastic work our communities have been doing to support one another through an extraordinary year.

‘Thank you to every person, group and business I’ve been able to safely visit or meet online during my Mayoral year and for the outstanding work they have done for the people of the borough.

‘May I also thank everyone who donated to my charity and who has helped to raise more than £13,500 for Hannah’s Holiday Homes.

‘As I hand the chains over, I wish the new Mayor of Havant and her Consort all the best in their roles.’

Cllr Diana Patrick, who has previously served as mayor and as deputy mayor, was appointed to the position of deputy mayor for the 2021-21 period. She will be supported by her Consort James Spencer.

She said: ‘I’m really looking forward to it and I’m very lucky.’

