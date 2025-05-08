Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hayling Island seafront butcher’s shop may be turned into seven flats with parking if planning chiefs agree.

Jeffrey Wakefield has submitted a third set of plans to Havant Borough Council to redevelop an existing vacant building into five flats. In addition, the land to the rear of the building will be turned into a coach house with ground-floor level parking and two flats above, with plans seeking to improve the external aesthetics of the site to fit in with its surroundings.

The former dilapidated butcher’s shop, “Twines” at 234 Sea Front, was bought in 2016 and was previously granted planning permission first for two, three-bedroom flats. Then permission for alterations and conversion to form five, one-bed flats, together with five car parking spaces.

Mr Wakefield subsequently bought the pocket of land to the rear of the shop and now proposes to build an L-shaped coach house. Plans propose seven open, unallocated, carport-style parking bays, a secure storeroom for 10 cycles on ground level and a two-bedroom and one one-bedroom flat above.

The design and access statement said: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to respect the character and appearance of the site and its surroundings.”

The application form said the outside of the building will have a white stucco frontage and brickwork, in keeping with the existing materials. Brickwork and composite cladding are proposed to the rear to improve appearance and cover poor quality brickwork where it is visible to the public.

The transport statement also supports the conversion of the site into seven flats and car parking for seven cars accessed from Green Lane off Sea Front.

Twines is part of a short run of shops between Manor Road and Green Lane, surrounded by blocks of flats, a short distance from Funlands Amusement Park, said the transport statement.

Council planning chiefs will decide on this application reference APP/25/00337 by July 26.