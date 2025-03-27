Some residents fear a new Aldi will destroy their quaint, rural village near Waterlooville, as public opinion is split over the major development.

The planning application for the supermarket is currently open for the public to have their say on the East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) website, with the budget supermarket chain’s plans being praised and criticised.

Aldi is proposing to build a £7million supermarket on land next to Keydell Nurseries in Horndean, which will create 40 new jobs – suitable for elderly and part-time workers, said the planning report.

An artist's impression of what the new Aldi in Horndean will look like | Planning documents/LDRS

The EHDC consultation has had over 200 responses from the public, with over 50 emails of objection with the sender’s name covered up once uploaded onto the planning portal website.

Objections so far include concerns on the impact of the supermarket on the “small rural village of Horndean”, local emergency services, residents’ mental health and increased traffic congestion, pollution, as well as increasing flooding risk, light pollution from signage and security lighting, and antisocial behaviour.

One objection said: “Historically, the village is seen as a rural, quaint place ideal for families. This development contradicts that image. Many people in the community are against this development. We’re worried about how it will affect our quality of life, the environment, and the local economy.”

Regarding traffic, one objection said it will increase local traffic on the Havant Road, Clanfield and on the A3, which is frequently closed for maintenance and construction work.

Another concern said how the “essential” principal aquifer beneath the part of Horndean where Aldi wants to build as it provides Portsmouth Water with a “valuable source of drinking water”.

Another resident said they were concerned about noise pollution from late-night and early-morning deliveries on mental health and light pollution from signage.

There is also a lot of support for the project saying the same thing: “A local Aldi food store will reduce travel times, affordable food for local people – greater affordable produce during a cost of living crisis.”

Another comment said: “Greater affordable produce during a cost of living crisis – up to 40 new jobs in the area.“

The 1,154 square metre supermarket will have its own access road off Havant Road and 100 car parking spaces, including six accessible and 10 parent and child spaces. There will be cycle stands and four electric car charging points, with infrastructure that will allow 20 more charging points for the future, said planning documents.

The council planning officers will decide on this application reference EHDC-25-0020-FUL by May 1, 2025.