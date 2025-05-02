Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retired nurse has made an emotional plea to planners to block a two-storey house extension in Lee-on-the-Solent so she can keep her privacy.

But Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board approved the building of the rear extension and front porch at 14 Russell Close despite her pleas.

Applicants Kim and Alan Wills applied to extend their two-storey detached red brick home but came up against resistance from neighbours Heather Crascall at 4 Olave Close and Jane Tucker at 11 Russell Close.

Gosport Borough Council's regulatory board meeting where Kim and Alan Willis spoke about their planning application for 14 Russell Close | LDRS

They objected to the planned first-floor, floor-to-ceiling bedroom window and the removal of trees due to loss of privacy.

Mrs Crascall wanted the council to ensure the window could not be converted into a Juliet balcony or even a full balcony.

Retired nurse Mrs Crascall was very emotional during her speech at the meeting. Mrs Crascall said she bought her bungalow 10 years ago and spent hundreds of thousands of pounds future-proofing her home for her retirement with ramps and wet rooms. As a nurse of 40 years, she has injuries to her back, hip and knee and spent the money as she will likely become a wheelchair user, she said.

Mrs Crascall said she was told no trees would be felled but the plans tell a different story with felling of trees to build the extension. The council officer told the meeting they were not important trees.

Having lived at 12 Russell Close for 23 years, Mrs Tucker said: “I have no objection to building at 14, if it was modernised with the consideration of us all.”

Mrs Tucker said the extension will be to the detriment of herself and all the neighbours. She said from her kitchen, while she was eating, she would have to be watching the neighbours in their bathroom.

The officer’s report said the neighbours’ houses were both 22 metres away from 14 Russell Close and that there would be little impact on them from loss of light or privacy due to the extension.

Mrs Wills assured the members and her neighbours present that she did not intend to turn the window into a Juliet balcony. The planning officer confirmed that the Wills’ could turn the window into a Juliet balcony and did not need permission but a full balcony would.

The decision notice for application reference 25/00033/FULL stipulated that the new first-floor en-suite and bathroom windows are to be non-opening and glazed with obscure glass to preserve the amenity of 12 Russell Close.