Plans to build 1,200 homes has been granted at appeal after a council did not make a decision on the proposal.

Developer Hallam Land Management Ltd had waited four years for a decision by Fareham Borough Council on its plan for the homes, a new primary school and community facilities on land to the south of Longfield Avenue in Fareham.

The delay came amid a disagreement on how much money should be paid by the developer in a community infrastructure levy and on how healthcare could be provided.

Plans for homes off Longfield Avenue in Fareham

But now the Planning Inspectorate has granted outline planning permission in a decision signed off by the housing secretary Angela Rayner.

Campaigners including MPs, councillors and residents contested building on the 7.7-hectare strategic gap that separates Fareham and Stubbington.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage said: “I am disappointed. I have long campaigned against this devastation of the strategic gap between Gosport and Fareham.

“This is a direct result of the Government’s new housing policy that is seeing a fivefold increase in housing targets in our constituency.”

As well as the new homes the plans include: an 80-bed care home, a new two-form entry primary school, an 800 square metre commercial space, a 700 square metre community centre, and a health care facility. There will be a new country park, walking and cycling pathways and a sports hub.

The developer now needs to submit detailed planning applications for approval before it can begin any works.

It needs to include:

Delivery of 40% affordable housing and an extra care facility

A primary school

Sports Hub

Healthcare provision

Green infrastructure and bird reserves

On the appeal decision, Councillor David Foot, chairman of the planning committee, said: “I am pleased that the secretary of state has agreed to support the council’s position on most of the infrastructure.

“The development will provide much needed homes in Fareham. The council will be encouraging the developers to engage with the local community at an early stage as their vision for the site progresses.”

A full report from Planning Inspector Lesley Coffey, who led the inquiry, can be read at gov.uk along with the decision by the secretary of state.