The Portsmouth FC die-hard was banned for a second time this season after urinating against a wall before Saturday’s fixture against Forest Green Rovers.

After being turned away at the turnstiles by the stewards at the New Lawn, the 59-year-old tried to get into the stadium wearing different clothes and face mask.

John Westwood. Picture: Joe Pepler.

He ended up watching the Blues from a hill overlooking the ground.

Mr Westwood was given a two-match ban for the incident.

He was unable to see Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United on Tuesday and cannot watch tomorrow’s home game against Shrewsbury Town at Fratton Park.

The season ticket holder was given a three-match ban in July after mooning Coventry City supporters – blaming ‘cancel culture’ for said punishment.

John Westwood. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Fans on social media are divided over whether the suspension is justified.

Dave Thomson, on Twitter, condemned the behaviour

He said: ‘Learn or go John. You are becoming a disgrace.

‘Disgusting behaviour from a man who calls himself Pompey’s best fan.

‘You let yourself down and the rest of us get tarnished too. I admired you once, but now I have lost respect for you.’

Michael Morton added: ‘He feels victimised? The amount of times he's given Pompey fans grief? Behave Westwood and grow up.’

‘You’d think he’d have learnt after his Coventry ban,’ Ian Josephs added.

Sam Manton added: ‘Can't really be defended.

‘Fact of the matter is that if any other fan did the same thing, they'd be banned also.

‘We should all be treated the same.’

Other supporters felt the punishment was excessive.

On Twitter, @Dmadscaff said: ‘Here we go again, the witch hunt against John continues.

‘Perhaps urinating up the wall wasn't the best idea, but a ban is totally unnecessary.

‘The issue should be with Forest Green, with not having enough facilities to deal with a large crowd.’

John Walshe described it as a ‘kangaroo court’, with Kev Beatle adding: ‘For God’s sake give him a break!’

Nat Andrew said: ‘Very one-sided, and very anti John because of his reputation.