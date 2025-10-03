A regional transport strategy has come under fire for being “vague and unambitious”.

The draft Regional Transport Strategy (RTS) – aimed at improving connectivity, cutting emissions, and boosting public transport – has been criticised by Hampshire councillors as falling short of the county’s needs.

Martin Tod, the Liberal Democrat candidate for mayor of the new mayoral combined authority, said the strategy lacked detail and vision.

While speeding up the line between Portsmouth and Southampton has been praised, there’s been criticism for a new Hampshire transport plan | South Wester Railway

Cllr Tod said: “It’s vague. It’s unambitious, and particularly is not doing enough for Hampshire.

“There are things in there that we all can agree with, like speeding up the south coast railway line between Portsmouth and Southampton, some ferry improvements, but so much that’s missing.

“This strategy could have so much more to put Hampshire on the path to get them. But as far as our county [council] is concerned, it has failed to do that.

“The county council is desperately short on improving and developing our transport, and with this strategy, it will continue to fall desperately.

“It is an opportunity missed.

“It is not worthy of our support, and I believe we should reject it.”

He criticised the lack of focus on rail network expansion, new stations, and essential infrastructure upgrades.

Cllr Tod also said the strategy barely mentioned the Botley line and gave only cursory attention to the West of England line, which he said urgently needs electrification.

Councillor Malcolm Wallace also voiced disappointment.

Cllr Wallace said: “The mission statements are frankly excellent.

“I read on, keen to discover how this strategy would help the gentleman down my road who queued five minutes every morning just to exit his close; how would it help residents without cars get to the hospital, how would it support economic growth in our communities, but the more I read, the more distant and disillusioned I became.”

He said the focus on building roads, improving junctions, and adding motorway lanes would not benefit those he represents.

Cllr Wallace said: “It’s time to stop repeating failure.

“We must move on from outdated 20th-century solutions and explore more efficient, inclusive and sustainable ways to get people access to the services they need to live fulfilling lives.

“For me, this strategy is a missed opportunity.”

However, not all councillors were opposed.

Cllr Stepen Parker supported the strategy as a starting point.

Cllr Parker said: “There are a lot of things that you could do better, and I would love that to be the case, but this is a strategy to start us off.

“Let us get in on the books, let us then improve it and work with it to make sure we can get what we need.”

The RTS is set to be considered for adoption by the Transport for South East Joint Partnership Board on October 27.