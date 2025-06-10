Planning chiefs have granted permission for a new house to be built in Lee-on-the-Solent, though neighbours are concerned over a loss of light.

The Gosport Borough Council regulatory board meeting on June 4 approved house plans from chartered surveyor Lee Sergeant, of McAndrew Martin Limited.

The proposed building is a two-storey, two-bedroom detached house within the garden of 19 Wootton Road, a two-storey semi-detached house with a wide garden, near the junction of the B3333 Portsmouth Road.

There will be parking for two cars at the front of the house and a drop kerb was also approved.

Karen Tipper, representing the applicant, said work started on the application in 2023 and “pro-active” discussions with planning officers and feedback from the two public consultations have led to “lots of work being undertaken” to produce revised plans.She said neighbours’ concerns have included issues of parking and separation distances from the proposed house, particularly from 25 Wootton Road next door.

According to the council officer’s report, there was one letter of objection from the first consultation with two further letters of objection for the amended plans including concerns over loss of light, the drainage impact and a “terracing effect on the street”.

There were four letters of support initially and then one letter after the second consultation that included the issue of “the plot always intended” for more housing.

The design and access statement said the site has two title deeds as the original intention was to have two semi-detached homes to be known as numbers 21 and 23 Wootton Road between 19 and 25 Wootton Road. Over time, these were not built and garages erected. The garage to number 19 fell into disrepair and has since been demolished.

The members of the board agreed that there was plenty of space for a new home and approved application reference 24/00353/FULL.