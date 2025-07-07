The budget for a new 900-pupil secondary school in Whiteley has risen by more than £5m.

Hampshire County Council’s children’s services capital programme update has revealed an increase to the agreed budget of £46.7m for the North Whiteley Secondary to £52m.

The new school will have a three-storey main building with classrooms, a drama studio, assembly hall, dining hall, and two-storey sports block, which will include a four-court sports hall and a multi-use activity studio.

An artist's impression of the new North Whiteley secondary school | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

It will also have two all-weather sports pitches, grass playing fields, and a multi-use games area outside.

The proposed new secondary school had funding of £46.7m approved in January.

According to the council, the tender return for the project exceeds the agreed funding. Although the authority has said that actions are being taken to reduce the funding gap, additional funding will still be required.

As a result, the council proposed that the budget for the scheme be increased to a maximum of £52m “to allow sufficient funding to be in place whilst work continues to reduce the total amount required to deliver the project”.

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “Budgeting for large projects can be challenging at the outset, particularly on an undeveloped site, when the national economic outlook is uncertain and construction costs are influenced by many variables.

“The revised sum within the Capital Programme makes provision for unforeseen issues as contingency, but does not indicate the anticipated final cost.”