The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham could be converted into a new children’s home following a similar plan for Stubbington Study Centre being shelved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the idea to turn Stubbington Study Centre into a secure children's home was rejected after an overwhelming objection from residents, Hampshire County Council has come up with an alternative for its “much-needed” facility.

After deciding that the study centre would not be an appropriate site to close, the council identified the college as a potentially suitable alternative after it closes in two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Henry Cort Community College has a Progress 8 score of -0.56 which is well below average.

A further review and assessment concluded that the Henry Cort Community College could be the preferred and “most viable” location for the proposed new secure children’s home based on the requirements of the Department for Education (DfE).

The proposal involves the conversion of The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham into an "essential" home resource for the local and national authorities.

The college will be empty in August 2027 when it moves to the new North Whiteley secondary school.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 attended the march, according to organisers | Chris Moorhouse

Next week (July 8), county council cabinet members will decide whether the Henry Cort is the best option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nick Adams-King, leader of the county council, said: "To continue to meet demand and the increasingly complex needs of our most vulnerable children, it is clear that we now need a new and larger specialist children’s home offering the very best, modern facilities.

"Without this, children in our care in the future may need to move much further away from their homes and families to access suitable support, and at a significantly greater cost."

Cllr Adams-King added that the government investment could generate a "high-quality" home with 18 beds, doubling the council's capacity, which represents a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity.

“I know from previous discussions with my fellow cabinet members that the need for a new specialist children’s home is clearly understood, and we will consider carefully the recommendations in relation to this proposed new asset when we meet next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If agreed, the site would then be recommended to the DfE, which has proposed to fund the development of a new and larger specialist children’s home to replace the county council’s existing site at Swanwick Lodge in Fareham with an investment of over £60m.

Subject to DfE approval by the end of this year, a longer process would then follow, including a planning consultation, which would provide an opportunity for the local community to have its say on the plans.

Should planning consent be granted, work to deliver the new home would not be expected to start on-site until 2028.

The council estimated that the potential site could be open by spring 2032, followed by an Ofsted inspection and registration process.