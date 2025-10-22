Changes planned at idyllic Staunton Country Park to improve visitor experience and safety
The proposal, submitted by Hampshire County Council for the idyllic countryside spot on the outskirts of Havant, aims to improve public safety and help staff make better operational decisions.
One of the new stations will be fitted to a building at Staunton Farm, with the other installed on a separate structure within the main park area.
Each solar-powered, wireless unit will provide real-time weather data, including wind measurements, to help park staff decide when it is safe for visitors to access different areas of the park.
Because the system runs on solar power and uses wireless communication, no external cables or power connections are needed. This makes the installation both energy-efficient and minimally intrusive.
Council planners describe the weather station as “compact and low impact”.
The planning documents state that the design will have “negligible visual impact” and will not affect the character or structure of the existing buildings.
Staunton Country Park, managed by Hampshire County Council, is one of the region’s most popular green spaces, offering woodland trails, open fields, and a historic estate that attracts thousands of visitors each year.
If approved, the new system will provide a reliable flow of weather information to improve safety procedures and support better management of the park’s natural and recreational areas.
