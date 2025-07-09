Old Gosport computer repair shop reopening as mini supermarket selling alcohol until 1am
Gosport Borough Council’s licensing sub-board approved a licence to sell alcohol for the mini supermarket at 95 Palmyra Road, which aims to open in August.
The board approved a premises licence including the sale of alcohol from 6am to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 6am to 1pm between Friday and Saturday. Late night refreshments will be sold from 11pm to 1am seven days a week.
Applicants Jana Vinojan and Vanja Ratnam from AJ Wines Ltd will both be working at the new convenience store.
They intend to spend £35,000 to refurbish the former computer repair shop.
On their behalf, Gill Sherratt from Licensing Matters said the couple want to make a life in Gosport, have two children and plan to move from Nuneaton in Warwickshire.
She said the long opening hours were necessary to make the mini supermarket viable, along with good quality products that will be supplied by Booker Premier. Only 20 per cent of sales will be alcohol. The applicants have experience running a petrol station forecourt for four years.
Councillor Jamie Hutchinson (Lib Dem, Hardway) objected because of the lack of parking and fears over potential anti-social behaviour but there were no objections from residents.
