An MP has weighed in on a controversial £1.4 million refurbishment of a former theatre and cinema in Gosport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Caroline Dinenage has hit out saying council taxpayers’ money being spent on the Criterion Theatre, which the borough council bought for £600,000, with £260,000 already spent on consultancy fees.

The Gosport MP criticised the first phase of the project, which will see its annex converted into a cafe for 50 to 60 people while the rest of the building remains empty.

The Criterion Cinema eventually became Crown Bingo - until that closed in 2020

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Caroline said: “Tens of thousands of pounds have been wasted on secret business plans that taxpayers can’t see, and every time the issue comes up for discussion at council meetings the Lib Dems shut the public out of the room.

“Money has been diverted away from our parks, sports facilities and other community projects.”

Dame Caroline Dinenage at Fort Brockhurst, Gosport | Habibur Rahman

She said Conservatives in Gosport are asking for three things: a halt to further spending until a full business plan is published, a clear exit strategy if the project fails and real transparency on decisions.

It comes as a Tory councillor ran a poll on her Facebook page asking people what should happen at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds responded to opposition councillor Lesley Meenaghan’s poll and the majority said the site should be used for housing – with just 11 per cent of the 1,356 respondents saying they want an arts venue.

Cllr Meenaghan (Con, Harbourside and Town) said: “The Liberal Democratic administration has never actually asked residents their views on the best use of this building.”

She added: “The Criterion purchased in September 2022 remains, empty and derelict, costing residents every day.

“The question remains – when will the Liberal Democratic administration truly listen to the residents of Gosport?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lesley Meenaghan | LDRS

The council ran a six-week public consultation in 2023 asking what residents want, with 1,149 responses.

More than 50 per cent of people in Cllr Meenaghan’s poll chose “veterans accommodation and support” as their preferred use with 20 per cent of choosing “local homes for local people”.

Cllr Meenaghan said Gosport has the highest proportion of veterans in the country at 13 per cent – and has more than 524 local people on the council housing waiting list. For families waiting for a larger home, the current waiting list extends up to ten years.

Poll participants added their views. Carole Rudin said: “To actually do anything with the Criterion is going to cost a huge amount of money. Sell it and put the money to better use in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lear said: “Thought it was a cinema and entertainment centre not an option.”

Paigee Paigee said: “Cinema would be a great idea bring some life back into dull old Gosport. It’s boring here, the community needs more – youngsters need cinemas and youth clubs back. It would probably prevent a lot of poor behaviour on the streets if kids had entertainment again!”