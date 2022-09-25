Winchester City Council to provide £200,000 package to help households struggling in cost of living crisis

The intervention is in addition to the support being provided by central government and takes into account the council’s local understanding of the impact of the crisis on the residents of Winchester.

Councillor Paula Ferguson has announced a £200,000 package with the following measures:

A cost of living emergency grant fund which will be used to provide support to partner organisations.

Councillor Paula Ferguson of Winchester City Council

A cost of living summit to bring partners from across the district together to discuss how they can coordinate and maximise their impact on the issue.

Setting up a dedicated webpage to help residents find the information they need.

Ensuring that the councils’ own services are focused on offering targeted cost of living support.

Cllr Ferguson said: ‘Winchester City Council has a strong track record of providing support when people need it most – whether that was during the recent pandemic or by providing asylum and sanctuary to people who have sought safety and a home in our district.

‘These supportive values are more than just words. Through this cost of living intervention we aim to reach as many residents as possible who may be struggling, providing them with the help and support they need to stay warm and put food on their tables this winter.’