News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Councillors unite to say new Fareham Live hall will save taxpayers money

Both the leader of Fareham Borough Council and the head of the opposition say that new arts centre Fareham Live will cost less than its predecessor Ferneham Hall.
By Toby Paine
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Fareham Borough Council’s executive committee will determine whether to make a deal with an unknown contractor to operate the new arts and cultural facility next week.

Following BH Live’s withdrawal from the project in October 2022, the council has been searching for a new operator which will be revealed later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported in May last year that the cost of constructing the theatre went over budget by £3m – amounting to £16.9m.

What Fareham Live will look like Picture: Fareham Borough CouncilWhat Fareham Live will look like Picture: Fareham Borough Council
What Fareham Live will look like Picture: Fareham Borough Council
Most Popular

Councillor Katrina Trott, leader of the opposition group, said the new theatre ‘is costing a lot of money’ but she thinks ‘it is a way forward’ for the regeneration of the town centre.

She said: ‘When the old Fareham community centre was demolished, much against our will. It was always promised that we would have another community centre for Fareham town.

‘So there is going to be a community facility within Fareham Live which I see as a good point – this is going to be much better equipped than Ferneham Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The monetary aspect has been very closely looked at and it will be costing us less than the old Ferneham Hall did.’

Cllr Sean Woodward, leader of the council: added ‘When our administration came into being, which was 1999, Ferneham Hall was costing council taxpayers £750,000 per year.

‘Now apply 24 years of inflation to that and it was costing in today’s money millions of pounds to run. We absolutely determined that it will be down to the low hundreds of thousands.

‘The money will be paid for by developers, every penny of it will come out of Community Infrastructure Levy for the next eight years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Find me another town where they’re delivering a £17m arts and culture facility for their people and you won’t find one.’

‘It’s a fantastic facility, an 800-seat auditorium, studios, community space, a bar and cafe, lots of car parking which is going to have superior acts to what Ferneham Hall did.’

The old Ferneham Hall has been demolished and rebuilding has started.

Related topics:CouncillorsFareham