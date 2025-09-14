Decision over controversial plan for care home delayed over road fears

Planning chiefs have delayed a decision over a care home in Hampshire over concerns about roads being congested – and pressure on GP services.

The 66-bed home would be built on 0.76 hectares of open scrub land next to the Fareham Community Hospital, in Sarisbury Green, in direct sight of the new dialysis ward. But the decision has been deferred because planning committee members at Fareham Borough Council want Hampshire Highways Authority to look at the planning application again.

The proposed access is on Henry Road, next to Gloucester Drive and near Brook Lane Surgery and Sarisbury Green delivery office.

Councillor Steve Dugan (Con, Hill Head) said too many applications are being decided upon in application.

Visual of 66 bed care home proposed at Henry Road, Sarisbury Green. Via LDRS

Cllr Dugan said: ”Once again there is mistrust of Hampshire Highways.

“We cannot ignore the accumulative effects of what we are doing to the roads surrounding every single application.

“If we keep dealing with things in isolation, we will just add more and more problems to the roads which will never be sorted out. “

Councillor Connie Hockley (Con, Titchfield) added: “I have lost faith in Highways making the right decisions.

Cllr Steve Dugan at a Fareham Borough Council planning committee, September 10 image: LDRS

“You try and get them to come down here and actually look – instead of looking at movement reports on their computer.

“It’s one road in and one out, parking is an issue for visitors and it’s an overbearing design.”

Chairman Councillor David Foot (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said members were “unhappy” but planning reasons were needed for deferring the application. Currently Hampshire Highways has not made an objection.

Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Whiteley and Sarisbury) said she had received hundreds of emails complaining about the “absolutely awful” roads in the last month.

She said: “As a Hampshire County Council councillor I have lots of information about how dreadful the roads are around this area.

“I don’t like the scheme at all. It’s three-storey, overbearing and short sighted of the NHS to have sold the land.

“There is currently no access for ambulances and fire engines getting through as it is next to the Cold East Estate. It’s one road in, and one road out in this area.”

The officer’s report said there would be between 50-60 staff employed at the care home, with a maximum of 24 staff being on-site at any one time. This raised overflow parking concerns in the surrounding roads.

Resident Paul Lardner had concerns over drainage and surface water, along with flooding. As well as the impact on local doctor’s surgeries where there is no capacity.

Some 31 letters of objection, including from Hamble Valley MP Paul Homes and The Fareham Society, were received.

Concerns were raised over a lack of places at GP surgeries over fears doctors would spend more time at the care home. Council officer Lee Smith said it was the duty of the NHS to provide the service.

The NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board said: “If there is already sufficient care home capacity within the area then this development could lead to an increase in patients who will have higher than average health and care needs which will place further pressure on GP surgeries in the vicinity.”