Councillor Pamela Bryant will continue as mayor of Fareham for 2021/22, it was announced following last week’s annual council meeting.

Councillor Louise Clubley, the mayor’s daughter, will also continue as her mayoress.

Mayor of Fareham Pamela Bryant at Holy Trinity Church in West Street, Fareham, in November 2020 Picture: Sarah Standing (081120-9002)

They will be supporting three charities during their time in office which are Fareport Talking News, 1350 Squadron Air Training Corps and Rowans Hospice.

Cllr Bryant, said: ‘I am delighted to continue to serve Fareham as mayor. This last year has been so challenging, and it is an honour to have the opportunity to help the community through my work.

‘I’m particularly pleased to be able to continue supporting my three charities this year as we were unable to hold any fundraising events last year.’

The deputy mayor is councillor Mike Ford and deputy mayoress is Anne Ford.

