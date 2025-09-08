The first steps are being taken to pave the way towards the much-anticipated reopening of Gosport Police Station.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is seeking permission to demolish the Western Wing of the former police building fronting Thorngate Way in South Street so that it can be turned into much needed carparking.

The plans, submitted to Gosport Borough Council, said: “The proposal for this application is to completely demolish the existing western wing of the police station. The works include the phased demolition and removal of roofs, walls, floors, foundations, joinery, kitchens, sanitaryware, fireplaces, insulation, windows, doors, MEP services, drainage, and utility supplies. All hazardous materials including asbestos and lead paint will be removed and disposed of in accordance with regulations.

“The demolition works are anticipated to commence in mid-September 2025 and completed within three months, subject to approvals.

“This demolition enabling works is integral to the police establishing a police station in the centre of Gosport.”

As previously reported by The News, Gosport Police Station closed in 2016 and will be completely renovated in a multi-million project to bring it back to life, with its former cells transformed into modern usable offices at the expanded site.

There has been a significant delay from the original hopes of it reopening in 2024. Earlier this year the Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones explained there was a delay with submitting the plans as two bat surveys were required - one in the autumn and one in the spring. It is hoped the police station will reopen early next year.

To view or comment on the plans visit Gosport Borough Council’s planning portal and search application 25/00269/DEMO.

For more on development plans in the area visit the public notice portal.