More police stations are to open across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight as renovation work is set ahead of Gosport station’s reopening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop's Waltham/Meon Valley police station | Police and Crime Commissioner's office

The public will soon be able to access front desks in Bishop’s Waltham (also known as Meon Valley), Shanklin and Alton. All three buildings are due to open to the public next year.

It’s the second phase of police and crime commissioner Donna Jones’ plan to bring police closer to communities, improve visibility and “deliver excellent local policing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jones said: “I’m delighted to announce the reopening of three more police stations to the public in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“They ensure people living, working and visiting Bishop’s Waltham, Shanklin and Alton feel connected to their police force once more.”

They follow hot on the heels of the opening of Petersfield Police Station earlier this month – the eighth to be opened by the Police Commissioner in the last 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jones added: “We’ve already seen the big difference these front desks have made to our communities, making people feel safer and offering reassurance that police officers are on hand to support victims and get criminals off our streets.

“These renovations go beyond just the new public areas. They will also ensure our officers and staff have better work environments to enable them to do their jobs properly and continue delivering great results for their communities.”

In a further announcement, the commissioner confirmed major renovation work is due to begin in September to facilitate the reopening of Gosport Police Station.

The station on South Street closed in 2016 and will undergo a significant amount of modernisation to bring it back to life to become a vital policing hub for the town’s community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police visibility and engagement remain among the police commissioner’s top priorities. The reopening of police stations and front desks across Hampshire of the Isle of Wight emphasises that,” a statement on behalf of Ms Jones said.