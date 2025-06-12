Demolition work at Gosport’s old bus depot has been delayed after nesting birds were found at the site.

Initial work has already began at the former Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition, with the site eventually being used as part of the regeneration of the area including the creation of a new People’s Park.

The demolition of the building was due to take place imminently, but the discovery of nesting birds has delayed the timetable.

Gosport Bus Station in Gosport | Sarah Standing

A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson said: "Progress is underway transforming the old bus station into a new People's Park.

"Unfortunately, the demolition of the building has been delayed slightly due to the bird nesting season and legal requirements to protect wildlife.

“We expect that the demolition work will be able to re-commence within the next few weeks, with a view to landscaping the site and opening it as a public park in the early autumn."

A new replacement bus station was opened nearby last year.