Approval has been sought to change the use of a children’s residential house into an adult care home in Denmead.

Winchester City Council has approved the change of use from a young adult residential care home called Hamelin in Hambledon Road, Denmead, into a supported living area for adults with learning difficulties.

The house was established in 2019 and comprises a community care home for five residents between 6 and 18 years old. Permission was then granted to build a single building within the rear garden to accommodate staff to stay overnight.

Hamelin care home in Hambledon Road, Denmead. | Google Street View

However, due to the high demand for adult residential care homes, the company Acorns (Southern) Propco submitted a change of use to support living for adults with learning difficulties aged between 18 and 65. Denmead Parish Council objected to the proposal, stating that parking currently exceeds capacity and, as a result of increased visitor numbers to the site, would lead to further congestion in the area.

Speaking at the planning committee (May 28), Neil March, director of Southern Planning Practice, whose company was instructed to apply, explained that following the approval granted due to an “urgent need” in March 2021, a group of young adults in their early 20s with learning difficulties was placed in the property.

Since then, the occupants have remained in the property and have aged. An additional person was also moved in, transforming the house into an adult-oriented care property where support living is now provided to six residents. The home provides 24-hour care, with a minimum of one-to-one support and two-to-one. People residing at the house are primarily adults with severe autism.

Mr March said: “Living in the property with the appropriate care support allows them to live semi-independent lives within the community. With the number of autism diagnoses continuing to increase, there remains a very high demand for adult placements. Once they reach the age of 18, they’re legally entitled to receive housing support.

“Many families see this as an opportunity, if they are fortunate enough to be able to find a placement, for their son or daughter to move into a supported living property where they can receive high levels of care appropriate for their needs.”

He added that places like the one in Denmead enable these adults to build friendships, gain life experience and improve their own self-development. “Without these placements, they can, and many do, end up in hospital or in other medical-based care institutions,” Mr March said.

In relation to the parish council’s concern, he indicated that it had been demonstrated that the parking in front of the property can accommodate up to 10 cars, is “well managed”, and does not result in any adverse parking situations. Mr March added: “This is a much-needed facility that has been operated in the same way for over four years. Nothing will change.”

Planning committee members approved the change of use.