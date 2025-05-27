Care home once shut for serious failings now rated outstanding

Beechside Respite Care Unit in Havant Road, Drayton. | Picture: Sarah Standing (121222-7510)

Beechside care home has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted, just over two years after it was temporarily closed due to serious failings.

The Portsmouth City Council-owned home in Drayton provides short-break services for up to six children with learning or physical disabilities.

Following an unannounced inspection in April, the child services watchdog graded the home as outstanding for the overall experience of children, how well they are helped and protected, and the effectiveness of leadership and management.

Councillor Nick Dorrington, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Beechside staff and the wider council team.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition by Ofsted and remain dedicated to providing the best possible care for the children and young people we care for at Beechside children's home and their families."

The Ofsted report notes: “The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.”

It adds that children “thrive” at the home thanks to staff’s “exceptionally sound understanding” of how to meet their individual needs.

As a result of the “trusting” relationships between children and staff, “it is rare for behavioural incidents to escalate to the point where physical restraint is required”.

The new rating marks a significant turnaround since the home’s last full inspection in November 2022, which led to its closure. Inspectors at the time reported “serious and widespread failures” by senior staff, leaving “highly vulnerable children” at risk of harm.

Among the incidents reported were food being withheld from hungry children, a child having an object thrown at his head, and the use of “inappropriate restraint” on a distressed child.

In the time since, a comprehensive improvement plan has been implemented, including renovations to the house, which have “significantly enhanced the positive experiences of those cared for at Beechside”.